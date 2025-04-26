British foreign secretary travels to Oman to discuss Iran-U.S. talks

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy is traveling to Oman to discuss the indirect Iran-U.S. talks on Tehran’s civilian nuclear program.

According to British media, after attending the funeral of Pope Francis in the Vatican City, Lammy will visit Oman on Saturday for the first time since he became foreign secretary.

He will also visit Qatar and hold talks with its leaders about boosting trade with Britain.

Ahead of the visit, Lammy said London’s relationship with the Persian Gulf “continues to go from strength to strength.”

He said it is vital for London to engage closely with partners like Qatar and Oman to counter what he called Iran’s “malign” activity in the region and bring the Israeli regime’s genocidal war on Gaza to an end.

The third round of negotiations between Iran and the United States kicked off in Muscat, Oman, on Saturday.

