Iran records $37.2b in trade with SCO

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s trade with members of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in the last Persian year (March 2021-March 2022) amounted to 37.2 billion dollars, showing 33 percent YOY growth.

Head Iran’s Customs Administration Rouhollah Latifi said on Sunday that the country traded 54,856,000 tons of goods worth of 37.16 billion dollars with SCO members in that period.

Iran exported 45,349,000 tons (20.6 billion dollars) of goods to SCO members in aggregate, while it imported 9,507,000 tons (16.5 billion dollars) to those countries, according to the official.

Iran’s exports saw 41 percent growth, while its imports increased 24 percent in the period.

