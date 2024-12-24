Zionist regime media say 38 Israelis killed in northern Gaza

According to the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation, three military forces of the regime were killed in northern Gaza during conflicts on Monday, Palestinian news agency Samaa quoted the service as saying.

The Israelis, who were killed after an explosion of a bomb in Beit Hanoun in northeast Gaza, were members of the regime’s Kfir Brigade.

Meanwhile, Al-Qassam Brigades of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas said that its forces had destroyed a Merkava tank with a land mine in north of Al Nuseirat camp in the center of Gaza.

In a statement, Al-Qassam said its fighters had targeted an armored vehicle and a Merkava tank through Yasin 105 shells.

Over 45,000 Palestinians including women and children have been killed in Gaza since the war started in October 2023. The Health Ministry of Palestine has also reported the number of people injured in the war had reached nearly 108,000.

