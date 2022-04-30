Iran-Tajikistan trade exchanges witness 453 PC growth

Rouhollah Latifi told IRNA that the value of trade exchanges between the two countries has been over 131 million dollars in the past year.

The figure has been for over 139 tons of commodities, which shows 489 percent increase in weight in the mentioned period compared with that of the previous year, the official added.

Iran’s trade exchanges with Tajikistan has accelerated in past three months, according to Latifi.

Construction materials, agricultural products, foodstuff, various vaccines and medicines, detergents, shoes, cloths, glass tableware, electronic tools, toys, etc. have been among Iran’s exports to Tajikistan.

