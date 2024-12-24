Israel raids West Bank amid clashes between PA forces, resistance fighters

According to a Tuesday report by Palestine’s Shehab news agency, the Israeli regime’s army intensified its operations in the Balata refugee camp in the city of Nablus, where its forces kidnapped a Palestinian youth named Bayan Barham Dawood from his home in the Beita area.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported that during the raid on Balata, a young Palestinian man and a woman were injured and that the regime’s forces detained the wounded.

The regime’s forces also raided the Tulkarm refugee camp, where intense explosions were reported. A young Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli troops in this incursion.

The ‎Izz ad-Din Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced that they had targeted an Israeli military bulldozer and several military vehicles in the Al-Ghanem neighborhood of the Tulkarm camp with explosives.

Israeli forces also demolished several Palestinian homes and facilities in the Hizma town, northeast of occupied al-Quds.

These developments came after heavy armed clashes were reported between resistance fighters and PA forces in the Tammun town, south of Tubas, following raids on various areas in the occupied West Bank, including the Jenin camp.

