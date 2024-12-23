Dec 24, 2024, 1:54 AM
Hamas calls for popular uprising against PA to break Jenin siege

Tehran, IRNA- A senior official of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas has condemned the siege of the Jenin refugee camp by Palestinian Authority (PA) security forces and called for the largest popular movement in the West Bank to end the inhumane conditions in the region.

According to the Palestinian Sama’a News Agency, Abdul Rahman Shadid, on Monday held the PA responsible for all the bloodshed in Jenin and criticized Mahmoud Abbas for ignoring national calls to lift the siege.

Hamas had also denounced PA security operations in the Jenin refugee camp in a previous statement calling it illegal and crime against Palestinian living in the camp.

We strongly condemn the burning of houses in Jenin and the use of weapons such as rocket launchers; these weapons would have been better placed in the hands of resistance fighters to confront the occupiers, the statement said.

Hamas added: We warn of the great dangers posed by the prosecution of resistance fighters by the PA security services in the West Bank with false claims, and we emphasize that these violations will undermine the Palestinian national unity to confront the crimes of the occupiers and settlers.

Days ago, three main resistance groups- Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and the Popular Front also called for the formation of a national committee by including all Palestinian groups to end the aggression against Jenin and prevent the spread of these incidents to other areas of the West Bank.

PA forces recently raided the Jenin camp apparently to arrest a number of resistance fighters leading to a fierce clash between the two sides. The Jenin Battalion captured some PA vehicles as bargaining chips in demanding their release.

The PA security services are accused of arresting those wanted by the Israeli occupation, further complicating the situation in the occupied West Bank, which has witnessed a significant increase in attacks by Zionist forces and settlers since the start of the war on Gaza in October 2023.

Earlier, the citizens of Jenin also went on strike in protest at the 18-day siege of the refugee camp by forces of the Palestinian Authority.

