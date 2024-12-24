Hamas warns against PA's attempts to sow discord in Palestine

In a statement on Monday, Hamas slammed the PA security services' dangerous acts of aggression in the West Bank, adding that divisive remarks made by PA authorities can have serious negative effects on the social and national institutions controlled by the Palestinians.

It strongly condemned setting fire to the houses of people wanted by the Israeli regime in Jenin refugee camp and the use of weapons such as rockets against them, adding that such weapons should have been used by the resistance fighters to fight the aggressors.

Hamas stressed that the acts of aggression would damage the national unity of Palestine to confront the Israeli crimes and would help the aggressors destroy the Palestinian cause.

The statement comes after PA security forces recently attacked the Jenin camp in the West Bank.

