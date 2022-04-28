Muslim unity against arrogant powers only way to liberate Al-Quds: Iran envoy to Pakistan

Mohammad Ali Hosseini in a message on the occasion of World Quds Day said the Day is not just Palestine Day; rather, it is the day of the Islamic Ummah. (Ayatollah Khamenei; May Allah grant him longevity)

He said Quds Day on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramazan, a reminiscent and legacy of Imam Khomeini, is the day for the awakening and vigilance of the Muslim Ummah and the day for the Muslim nations to decide their fates and the day of cutting off foreigners' hands from Islamic lands.

He added supporting the oppressed people of Palestine and liberating the occupied territories is the principled policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In all the years that Western governments and important international organizations neglected the settlement of Palestinian issue and offered biased and unjust solutions, and some regional and trans-regional governments made open and secret compromises with the enemies of Palestine and Islam, the Islamic Republic of Iran has pursued its principled policy and paid a heavy price for it.

Ambassador said the Islamic Republic of Iran, as a permanent supporter of the liberation of Holy Quds, has suggested a few years back a comprehensive, fair, and democratic solution based on returning of all Palestinian refugees and holding a referendum with the participation of original Palestinian people, including Muslims, Christians and Jews, in the Occupied Palestinian territories and formation of an independent Palestinian government with the Holy Quds (Jerusalem) as its capital.

“In a situation where the global banner-holders of human rights keep silence on the daily crimes of occupiers of the occupied territories; unity of the Islamic Ummah in supporting the Islamic resistance against global arrogance and Zionist occupation, is the only way to liberate the occupied territories and return peace and dignity to the whole Islamic world,” Mohammad Ali Hosseini said.

The envoy in the message said some countries in the region by signing an agreement under the pretext of bringing peace for Palestine has taken steps to recognize the children-killer regime of Israel and normalize the relations with this occupying entity. But as we witness, not only did this agreement not bring any peace to Palestine, but it also increased the level of assaults, occupation, and crimes in the Palestinian land.

He noted unfortunately, in recent days, in the shadow of news blackout, the occupying Zionist regime has increased attacks on Palestinian territories. Al-Quds Day is a great opportunity to emphasize to the world that freedom of Palestine remains the main issue in the Islamic world.

“Muslims will never abandon their principles and ideals including liberation of Palestine and will continue to promise the Palestinian fighters that in this way they are not alone and all the Muslims of the world will always stand by them,” he added.

Therefore, while congratulating all Muslims and free thinkers in the world, especially the two brave nations of Iran and Pakistan, I call on them to unite with all Muslims in the world on this day and shout the hatred of the enemies of Islam and the occupiers of the holy land of Palestine.

