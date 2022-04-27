Al-Quds day an opportunity to highlight Zionist atrocities: Iran’s Cultural attaché  

Ehsan Khazaei said this in an article titled "Palestine, part of Islam", published by Pakistan media on the eve of Al-Quds Day.

He praised Imam Khomeini for reviving the issue of Palestine through Al-Quds Day, adding that holding Quds Day shows the confrontation between right and wrong and standing with justice against oppression.

The cultural advisor of Iran stated this day is not only the day of Palestine but also the day of the Islamic Ummah, so for many years the issue of Quds and Palestine along with fasting during the holy month of Ramadan has become the most important concern of the Islamic world.

He added that Al-Quds Day is a day when the whole world raises its voices against the usurping Zionist regime.

He added that although four decades have passed since Imam Khomeini named the lest Friday of Ramadan as Al-Quds day, it is being observed around the world with full spirit.

He said people on the day take out rallies and chant slogans against US and Zionist regime’s atrocities in Palestine.

Ehsan Khazaei said: We, along with the people and friends of Pakistan who, according to the instructions of the late founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah (Quaid-e-Azam) and the thoughts of Iqbal Lahori, never recognized the Zionist regime, condemn the criminal acts of the Zionist regime in occupied Palestine and expressed solidarity with the people of Palestine.

