FM: Anti-Iran separatists shouldn’t feel safe in Iraq to threaten Iran

Amirabdollahian made the comment in a meeting with Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohamed al-Halbousi in Tehran.

The Foreign Minister said that Iran supports stability in Iraq, adding that the Islamic Republic considers its security as Iraq’s security and vice versa.

The top Iranian diplomat also expressed his country’s support for the political process in Iraq and said that a strong Iraq guarantees peace and stability in the region.

He said that parliaments of the two countries play an important role in developing bilateral ties.

The two discussed regional issues as well.

Amirabdollahian said that the Zionist regime threatens security in the region.

He also said that marking International Quds Day is a step to counter the regime’s conspiracies.

Mohamed al-Halbousi, on his part, said that Iran always supports Iraq and expressed his country’s gratitude for the backing, especially in the fight against the Daesh terror group.

He said that the Iraqi constitution does not allow individuals or organizations to threaten the country’s neighbors.

On the Palestinian issue, al-Halbousi said that the Iraqi public backs defending the Palestinian people and opposes Israel’s measures.

The Iraqi parliament speaker, heading a delegation, arrived in the Iranian capital Tehran earlier on Wednesday and met with other top officials including his counterpart Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf.

