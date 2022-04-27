Pres. Raisi: Iraq’s new parliament plays pivotal role in Iran-Iraq synergy

President Raisi made the remarks in his meeting with Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi on Wednesday.

Referring to the long history of Iran-Iraq's friendship and neighboring, President Raisi said that Iran has a serious will for the comprehensive development of relations and no factor can disrupt the deep and friendly relations between the two nations, adding that Iran and Iraq have been friends during each other's difficult periods.

Expressing satisfaction with the good level of relations between Iran and Iraq parliaments, the president said that the Iraqi parliament can be a place to expand parliamentary cooperation between neighboring states and the region, adding that the Islamic Republic of Iran will not hesitate to help the Iraqi parliament in this regard.

Congratulating the Iraqi parliament speaker on his re-election, the Iranian President expressed hope that Iraqi parliament members would pave the way for the promotion of Iraq's comprehensive relations with neighboring states, especially Iran.

The President called on the Iraqi parliament to pass the required laws to prevent the formation of factors that threaten the security of neighbors and disrupt the stability of the region.

Describing the cohesion and unity of the various ethnic groups in Iraq as the key to the country's success, President Raisi noted that creating divisions between or within religions and ethnicities will lead to the enemy's infiltration and sacrificing the interests of states.

Al-Halbousi, for his part, stressed the need for expanding Tehran-Baghdad cooperation, adding that the members of his accompanying delegation are representatives of different ethnicities, religions, and groups, and their presence means expressing the interest of all Iraqis in strengthening friendship with Iran.

