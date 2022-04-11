Iran, Qatar ink six cooperation docs

The signing ceremony was held in Kish Island, southern Iran, attended by Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development Rostan Qasemi and Qatar’s Minister of Transport and Communications Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti.

The documents included the agreement sign by Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi on his trip to Qatar, three cooperation documents on air transportation, a cooperation document on maritime transportation and the document detailing cooperation grounds regarding Qatar World Cup 2022.

The Qatari minister arrived in Kish Island yesterday to meet his Iranian counterpart. Qatar’s Ambassador to Iran also attended the meetings.

The two discussed cooperation of free trade zones and finalized the previous agreements on economic cooperation.

