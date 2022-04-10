World Cup good restart for Iran’s free trade zones: Official

Speaking on arrival in Kish Island in southern Iran on Saturday, Saeed Mohammad said that free trade and special economic zones in Iran seek to leverage their economic and tourism capacities to host fans and teams participating in World Cup 2022.

He said that development of free zones in sectors like tourism, economic investment, and health tourism is among top priorities of the secretariat and the World Cup could be a new beginning for the objective.

The official also said that the construction of several hotels, airport terminals and runways, maritime passenger ports and terminals, sports fields and bodybuilding gyms is in progress to ensure Iran’s contribution to the international event.

Kish Island will host a meeting between Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development and Qatar’s Minister of Transport and Communications on Sunday and Monday.

