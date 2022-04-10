Apr 10, 2022, 8:39 PM
Iran, Qatar ministers discuss Tehran's support for FIFA World Cup 2022

Kish, IRNA – Iranian Minister of Road and Urban Development Rostam Qassemi and his Qatari counterpart Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti, in a meeting in Kish Island in southern Iran, explored the ways Iran can support Qatar's hosting of FIFA World Cup 2022.

The meeting was held in the pursuit of a visit to Doha by President Ebrahim Raisi where he voiced Iran's support for the World Cup in the neighboring country.

The two ministers also discuss launching of regular shipping lines between Iranian and Qatari ports.

Visiting the tourism attractions of Kish Island is another agenda of the two ministers' stay in the island.

The Qatari minister also has plans to visit other Iranian cities such as Shiraz, Isfahan and northern parts of the country.

