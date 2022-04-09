Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on April 9

*** IRAN DAILY

-- Leader’s representative: Iran to keep fighting Islam’s enemies at full strength

Iran’s sacred Islamic Establishment will continue fighting the enemies of Islam at full strength and will remain the Muslim world’s source of honor.

The remarks were made by the representative of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), Hojjatoleslam Abdollah Haji-Sadeqi, on Thursday in a message to condemn a Tuesday brutal terror attack on three Iranian clerics in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad and express condolences on the martyrdom of one of the victims, Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Aslani.

He added the enemies’ desperate and wicked moves do not weaken the will and determination of Shia and Sunni Muslims, but will strengthen their unity.

-- Russia, Iran hold major economic forum to expand ties

Russia hosted a major economic forum attended by a large Iranian delegation as the two countries seek to expand their trade and economic cooperation.

IRNA said in a Thursday report that representatives from more than 300 Russian businesses and companies had attended the gathering held earlier in the day at the conference hall of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation (TPPRF) in Moscow, Press TV reported.

An Iranian economic delegation attended the meeting which authorities said was aimed at studying new capacities for economic and trade cooperation between Iran and Russia, said the report.

-- Iran produces several hundred types of quality dates

Dates are oval-shaped, brown or reddish yellow, sweet fruits that grow on palm trees. Dates grow in small clusters. The name, date, comes from the Greek word daktulos, which means fingers. About 7,000 years ago men started cultivating palm trees for different uses. The tree was first grown in the Middle Eastern countries like Iran and then it slowly spread to other countries.

It is believed that one of the reasons that the Middle Eastern nations have survived in the hot climate of the region is because of date palms. They had the fruits of palm trees for nutrition while using the wood of the trees for building boats and the leaves for making canopies, baskets and other stuff.

*** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Iranian Envoy: Russia’s Suspension Harmful

The Iranian ambassador to the United Nations cautioned the UN General Assembly on Thursday against politically-motivated debate on suspension of Russia from participation in the Human Rights Council (HCR).

Iran sees the draft resolution to suspend Russia’s membership in the UNHRC as politically driven and harmful to the UN’s impartiality, Majid Takht Ravanchi said. Iran, he added, places a high priority on improving and maintaining human rights.

-- Iraqi, Iranian Foreign Ministers Hold Talks

The foreign ministers of Iran and Iraq discussed topics of mutual interest as well as regional developments during a phone conversation on Friday.

They also addressed bilateral relations, regional developments, and the Vienna talks during their conversation. Presenting a brief on the latest developments in Iraq, the Iraqi foreign minister referred his recent visit to Moscow and talk with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, and also reviewed the situation in Ukraine.

-- Iranian Teams Begin AFC Champions League With a Win, Draw

The Iranian Sepahan FC have gained a decisive victory against Pakhtakur of Uzbekistan while another Iranian representative Foolad Khuzestan drew against Al-Gharafa of Qatar at the beginning of the AFC Champions League 2022.

Sepahan FC came back from a 1-0 first half deficit to beat Uzbek Super League champions Pakhtakor FC 3-1 on Matchday One of Group D in the AFC Champions League™ 2022 on Thursday, according to AFC website.

*** TEHRAN TIMES

-- 8th Intl. Conference on Rumi and Shams-i Tabrizi set for Sept. 29, 30

The 8th International Conference on Rumi and Shams-i Tabrizi will be held on September 29 and 30, the organizers announced on Thursday.

The city council and the municipality of Khoy in West Azarbaijan Province organize the conference every year in the town, which is home to the tomb of Shams, with contributions from the Iranian National Commission for UNESCO and several other organizations.

-- Can barter trade realize Iran-Pakistan $5b trade target?

Despite close political relations and geographical distance, U.S. sanctions on the Islamic Republic have prevented Iran-Pakistan's economic ties from realizing their full potential over the past decade, particularly because the Islamic Republic of Iran cannot access international banking.

To resolve the mentioned problem, the two countries inked a barter trade agreement during the meeting of their Joint Economic Committee in Tehran in early November 2021.

According to the government officials of the two countries, under the framework of this agreement, the two countries’ annual trade exchange is expected to reach $5 billion.

-- Relics repatriated from France on show at Tehran museum

A collection of smuggled relics recently been returned home from France has been put on show at the National Museum of Iran. The collection comprises 29 rare relics some of which date 5,000 years, said Saeid Owhadi, a senior official with the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts.

The opening ceremony of the exhibition was attended by several cultural officials, diplomats, and art experts on Wednesday.

