Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on April 7

-- Raeisi warns against discord after Mashhad stabbing attack

President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi on Wednesday warned against colonial plots meant to sow discord among Muslims and Iranian ethnic groups a day after an assailant stabbed to death a Shia cleric and wounded two other comrades in the revered shrine of Imam Reza (PBUH) in the northeastern city of Mashhad.

-- Iran has given docs to IAEA on four sites: Nuclear chief

Iran has handed over documents related to outstanding issues to the UN nuclear watchdog, Iranian nuclear chief Mohammad Eslami said on Wednesday.

“On March 20, we handed over the documents to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA),” the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran told a televised news conference.

-- West trying to sink peace talks with war crimes ‘hysteria’: Russia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused the West on Tuesday of trying to derail negotiations between Russia and Ukraine by fuelling “hysteria” over alleged war crimes by Moscow’s forces.

Kyiv and the West say there is evidence that Russia committed war crimes in the Ukrainian town of Bucha. Moscow denies the charge and has called the allegations a “monstrous forgery.”

-- Fear of Conflict Escalating Into Broader War

KYIV (Dispatches) -- Ukraine on Wednesday told residents of the country’s eastern regions to evacuate “now” or “risk death” due to a feared Russian attack.

“The governors of the Kharkiv, Lugansk and Donetsk regions are calling on the population to leave these territories and are doing everything to ensure that the evacuations take place in an organized manner,” deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk wrote on Telegram.

-- Zionist Regime Loses Air Superiority Over Lebanon

TEL AVIV (Dispatches) -- A former air force chief has warned that the occupying regime of Israel no longer enjoys air superiority over neighboring Lebanon, citing the shooting down of a number of drones.

The Kan broadcaster reported that the Zionist regime’s intelligence-gathering capabilities had been limited after a decision was made to scale back the number of surveillance flights over Lebanon.

-- Bahraini Group Calls for Eviction of U.S. Naval Base

MANAMA (Dispatches) -- A Bahraini opposition group has denounced the presence of the U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet in the Persian Gulf kingdom, emphasizing that the massive American naval base must be disbanded and the military forces fully withdrawn.

-- Iran’s Efforts to Neutralize U.S. Sanctions Reach New Heights

A remarkable amount of Iran’s blocked assets has been released in accordance with a deal separate from the 2015 nuclear deal, whose negotiations have come to a standstill.

-- Arrogant countries accepted nuclear Iran: nuclear chief

Mohammad Eslami, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), has said the arrogant countries in the world have accepted the reality of nuclear Iran.

