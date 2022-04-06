Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on April 6

*** IRAN DAILY

--Raeisi to unveil nuclear industry’s strategic document on Saturday: AEOI chief

Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi will unveil the country’s comprehensive strategic document for development of nuclear industry on Saturday, said the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI).

Making the remarks in an address to a Monday meeting with the domestic nuclear industry’s directors and staff, Mohammad Eslami added the AEOI has prepared the document in cooperation with a number of working groups comprising the related and highly motivated experts and individuals.

-- Iran to increase electricity capacity by 6 GW before summer: Minister

Iran should have enough electricity to meet rising demand over the summer months, said Energy Minister Ali Akbar Mehrabian as he promises that some six gigawatts (GW) will be added to the current power generation capacity in the country before the start if peak demand in July.

“We hope we can see out this year’s summer with the least of problems. The power generation capacity will increase by 6,000 megawatts this year,” Mehrabian was quoted as saying by the Iranian state TV.

*** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- 200 MPs Demand Strong Guarantees in Vienna

Nearly 200 lawmakers on Tuesday asked the Iranian administration to push for stronger guarantees in Vienna talks on the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal, insisting that the country’s red lines must be observed in the negotiations.

The lawmakers signed a letter, urging President Ebrahim Raisi to ensure that the parties involved in the Vienna talks give Iran stronger guarantees.

The Vienna talks, meant to resurrect the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, were paused in March despite reports suggesting that they were in the “final stages”.

-- Iranian FM Blames Pause in Vienna Talks on U.S.’ Excessive Demands

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has blamed Washington’s excessive demands for a standstill in the Vienna negotiations on the revival of the JCPOA, giving an assurance that Tehran will not allow its red lines to be crossed.

“If there is a pause in the course of the Vienna talks, it’s due to the American side’s excessive demands,” the top Iranian diplomat said in a post on his Twitter account.

He emphasized that Iran’s Foreign Ministry acts “with power and logic” in order to secure the highest interests of the Iranian nation while observing the country’s red lines.

--Iran to Host Next Edition of Asian MMA Competitions

Iran’s Martial Arts Associations Federation has announced in a statement that International Mixed Martial Arts Federation has agreed that Iran to host the next edition of Asian MMA competitions.

The chairman of Iran’s Martial Arts Associations Federation Yousef Behtari and the director-general of the Iranian federation’s international relations department Iman Amir Mohammadi held a meeting with the chairman of the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation Kerrith Brown.

*** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Presidential aide calls on Iranian cineastes’ Me Too movement to consult on protective measures

Vice President for Women and Family Affairs Ensieh Khazali has invited the Me Too movement of female Iranian cineastes to a meeting to search for safeguards to protect them against their male colleagues’ misconduct and sexual harassment and abuse.

“The elevated status of women in cinema and their fine performance in the field necessitate safeguarding their great dignity,” Khazali wrote in her Instagram post published on Monday.

-- Mashhad makes medical tourism a $48 million industry in year

Mashhad played host to about 24,300 foreign travelers who reportedly spent some $48 million to use medical services during the past Iranian calendar year, which ended on March 20.

“Last year (1400), Mashhad received 24,300 foreign medical travelers who were either hospitalized or gained outpatient treatments,” said Davood Khoshashkan who presides over the medical tourism department at Mashhad University of Medical Sciences.

In comparison to previous years, however, the number of medical tourists has achieved considerable growth despite COVID restrictions, the official said.

-- Seventh COVID-19 wave on the cards for Iran

The seventh wave of COVID-19 may hit the country as health experts warn of a rebound due to the New Year (Noruz) holidays which started March 21, ISNA reported on Tuesday. The seventh wave is likely to occur in mid-May, as it probably takes between two to six weeks to appear, Hamid Souri, an epidemiologist said.

Regarding the formation of the seventh wave of the disease in the country, he said that "Wherever the density of contacts is higher, we are more likely to see an outbreak of the new strain, but the main foci of infection are important. At present, there seems to be a combination of omicron and Delta variants in the country.

