Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on April 4

*** IRAN DAILY

-- Envoy: Tajikistan-Iran ties should outrank relations with other states

Relations between Tajikistan and Iran should outrank any of the two countries’ ties with other states given their numerous cultural and historical commonalities.

Making the remarks in an exclusive interview with Iran Daily, Mozaffar Mohammadi, Tajikistan’s deputy ambassador to Tehran added that after the Iranian election, President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi’s first foreign visit was to Dushanbe in September 2021, during which he met with Tajik leaders and officials and signed eight cooperation documents.

-- Iran’s oil exports increased by 40% at height of sanctions: NIOC

Iran’s daily gasoline consumption continued to rise on the last days of the Persian New Year holiday season, ending on April 2, despite warnings by government authorities that the growing use may cause the country to resume imports of the fuel nearly a decade after domestic production reached a point of self-sufficiency.

Head of the Iranian Oil Ministry’s fuel department (NIORDC) said that daily gasoline consumption reached 121 million liters on March 31.

-- Iran motherland of saffron in world

Saffron, known as the red gold, is a magical ingredient that embodies an indescribable flavor. As the only aromatic spice that is worth like gold in its weight, saffron is the product of crocus flowers.

The use of saffron gives a pungent aroma, a distinctive flavor, and a brilliant golden color to the foods. Saffron is also used for medicinal purposes as well as making perfumes and dyes.

*** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Iran FM Tells UN Chief: Ball in U.S. Court

Iran’s foreign minister said Sunday the negotiating parties in the Vienna talks on the revival of the 2015 Iran deal are close to reaching a final agreement, adding that the ball is now in U.S. court.

Hussein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a Sunday phone call with the Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres, during which the two sides discussed the current situation of talks on the revival of the deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of

Action (JCPOA), as well as other regional and international developments.

-- Iran Sees Highest Production Growth Among Steel Giants

According to the World Steel Association report, Iran has experienced an 11.8% growth in crude steel production in the first two months of 2022 meaning that the country is standing top among 10 steel giants.

Iran’s steel production achieved the highest growth rate among the top 10 steel producers in the world in January and February 2022.

Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) announced that the total production of Iranian crude steel reached 5.3 million tons in January and February 2022.

-- Iran Manager Warns England Ahead of World Cup Opener

Iran boss Dragan Skocic has warned Gareth Southgate, English Football Manager: “I know we can beat you.” The Croatian, who will take inspiration from his homeland’s World Cup semifinal win over England in 2018, has told his players they will not be in the squad for Qatar if they do not believe it, too.

Asia’s leading team will meet Southgate’s Three Lions for the first time in the second game of this winter’s World Cup, at the Khalifa International Stadium.

*** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Iran registers highest production growth among world’s top steelmakers: WSA

Iran’s crude steel production increased by 11.8 percent in the first two months of 2022 when the production by the world’s top 64 steelmakers declined by 5.5 percent, according to the World Steel Association (WSA)’s latest report.

Iran was ranked first among the world’s top steel producers in terms of production growth, followed by India, Germany, Russia, and the United States, IRNA reported, citing the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO).

-- Loading, unloading of goods in ports up 17% in a year

Loading and unloading of goods in the ports of Iran rose 17 percent during the previous Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended on March 20), as compared to the preceding year.

Based on the data released by the Iranian Transport and Urban Development Ministry, loading and unloading of goods in the country’s ports reached 152.91 million tons in the previous Iranian calendar year, while the figure stood at 130.69 million tons in the preceding year.

-- Jameh Mosque of Ardestan: place of worship or museum of architectural styles

Named after an oasis town in the heart of the Iranian Plateau, the Jameh Mosque of Ardestan is one of the best-preserved places of worship that still features a variety of ancient architectural styles.

Situated in Isfahan province, Ardestan was one of the most flourishing towns of the region during the Middle Ages, mostly renowned for its pomegranates, and silk production.

The two-story hypostyle mosque is an early Islamic building with many accretions over its long history of use. It incorporates successive architectural styles of the Sassanids, Buyids, Seljuks, and Safavids.

