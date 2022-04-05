Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on April 5

*** IRAN DAILY

-- Iran’s annual car production surpasses 867,000

Three major Iranian carmakers, namely Iran Khodro Company (IKCO), SAIPA Group, and Pars Khodro, manufactured 867,363 vehicles during the year to March 20.

According to the data released by the Iranian Ministry of Industry, the production by the said companies dropped 3.7 percent compared to the corresponding figure for the year to March 20, 2021, IRNA reported.

During the period, IKCO manufactured 451,121 vehicles, which was six percent less than its output for the preceding year.

-- Iran to begin development of joint gas field in Persian Gulf soon

Iran will launch a plan to develop the Arash natural gas field shared with Kuwait and Saudi Arabia in the near future, after the two countries agreed to begin development activities in the offshore field without Tehran.

Mohsen Khojasteh-Mehr, the CEO of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), said that preliminary and seismological studies have already been conducted at the field, according to ifpnews.com.

-- Tasty Iranian pistachios famous in world

Pistachio, a small tree of the cashew family and its edible seed, is grown in dry lands in warm or temperate climates. The English name pistachio is derived from the Persian word pesteh. Pistachio trees are among the oldest flowering nut trees.

Iranian pistachios are famous for being tasty all around the world. Iran accounts for over half the global pistachio production and earns billions of dollars from exporting it.

Pistachio nuts are intertwined with Iranian culture. Pistachio gets a mention in Iranian literature, stories, traditions and rituals.

*** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Iran Closely Watching Pakistan Developments

Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said Monday Iran is closely monitoring the political developments in neighboring Pakistan, stressing that Pakistanis should decide their own fate freely and without foreign interference.

“We are closely monitoring the developments in Pakistan,” he said at a press conference, noting that the developments in the “friendly and brotherly” neighbor are seriously important to Iran.

-- Leader Outlines Benefits of Reciting Holy Qur’an

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has said that the sacred art of reciting the Qur’an must be at the service of increasing the faith of the audience.

On the first day of the auspicious month of Ramadan, Ayatollah Khamenei met with a number of reciters of the Holy Qur’an.

The Leader described the month of Ramadan as being the month of a divine banquet and God’s infinite mercy. He explained that purifying one’s heart and reciting the Holy Qur’an with a fondness and contemplation to gain understanding are important factors in benefiting from this divine banquet.

-- Iran, Qatar Discuss Interaction as FIFA World Cup Looms

The president of Iran and the emir of Qatar, whose country is going to host the FIFA World Cup in autumn, weighed plans for cooperation in holding the event, with the Iranian side offering help considering the available infrastructures on Iran’s southern islands, including Kish.

In a telephone conversation with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Hamad bin Tamim Al Thani on Sunday evening, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said Tehran welcomes the development of relations with Doha in various fields and believes that closer relations will be in the interests of the two nations and the region.

*** TEHRAN TIMES

-- “The Fourth Wall” named best at Monstra-Lisbon Animation Festival

Iranian movie “The Fourth Wall” scored one more honor by winning the best experimental short film award at the Monstra-Lisbon Animation Festival in Portugal, the organizers announced last week.

Directed by Mahbubeh Kalai, the film is about a stuttering boy who transforms an Iranian kitchen into a fantastic cosmos. The father’s body becomes a refrigerator, the mother’s belly a washing machine whose spin cycle gives birth to a screaming baby. Even birds on tiles and detergents have a surprising life of their own.

This exuberant animation, dotted with real-life elements – fried eggs, broken plates, pieces of cheese – develops a subtle wit, ironizing ingrained family patterns.

-- Iran blames Afghanistan’s inconsistent decisions for Hamoun wetland’s critical condition

An Iranian MP has said a lack of inconsistency among decisions made by Afghan rulers has caused a serious problem in resolving the Hamoun wetland’s critical condition.

Many decisions have been made so far regarding the Hamoun wetland’s water rights and officials in Afghanistan have made promises in this regard, IRIB quoted Fada-Hossein Maleki as saying.

