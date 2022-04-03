Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on April 3

*** IRAN DAILY

-- Iran declares today as first day of holy month of Ramadan

The office of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei declared today (April 3) as the first day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

According to reports, observation teams across the country, including those of the Leader’s office, could not sight the new crescent moon on Friday night and declared today, instead of Saturday, as the first day of Ramadan.

-- BAFIA head: Iran receives least foreign aid despite being major migrant destination

Despite being among the world’s most migrant-friendly states, Iran receives minimum assistance from international organizations in this regard and is bearing all involved costs single-handedly, said the director general of the Bureau for Aliens and Foreign Immigrants Affairs (BAFIA).

Making the remarks in an exclusive interview with Iran Daily, Mansour Haji added that over the past years, Iran has accepted migrants from various states, with a major part of them coming from friendly and neighboring Afghanistan.

-- Iran’s annual non-oil trade hits $100b record

The value of Iran’s non-oil trade exchanges in the previous Iranian year, which ended on March 20, hit a record high of $100 billion, a deputy minister announced.

According to Iranian Deputy Economy Minister Alireza Moqaddasi, the annual value of the country’s non-oil foreign trade in the year 1400 (March 21, 2021-March 20, 2022) amounted to $100 billion, showing a 38% increase compared to the corresponding period a year earlier.

*** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Envoy: Iran Sent 30 Aid Shipments to Afghanistan

Iran’s permanent ambassador to the UN says the Islamic Republic stands by the people of Afghanistan and has used its capacities and facilities to overcome the challenges it has faced over the last four decades. “Iran has hosted millions of refugees, who have unfortunately received the least international aid in the last 40 years. Iran has dispatched more than 30 shipments of humanitarian aid to Afghan people in recent months. This is just one example of the assistance that Iran has provided to the people of Afghanistan,” Majid Takht-Ravanchi told a virtual UN donor conference co-hosted by Britain, Germany, and Qatar on Thursday.

-- Tehran Seeks to Trade With Russia in National Currencies

Iranian Central Bank Vice Governor Mohsen Karimi has said that Iran would like to conduct trade with Russia using the two countries’ national currencies - the ruble and the rial, and agreements on this matter already exist.

“The relevant agreements and opportunities already exist. Iran would like to use them to conduct trade operations with Russia in rubles and tomans,” Karimi told Sputnik.

-- Iran to Face England, U.S. in Group B

The draw for the 2022 FIFA World Cup has been made in Doha, and Iran have joined England and the U.S. in an interesting group, not just for footballing reasons.

In a ceremony with Iran’s all-time leading scorer Ali Daei being among the draw assistants, Team-Melli were pitted as the 3rd seed in Group B, alongside England, the United States and the final European playoff winner, which will be filled by either Ukraine, Scotland or Wales later in June.

*** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Leader lauds acclaimed war drama “The Situation of Mehdi”

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has praised the acclaimed Iranian war drama “The Situation of Mehdi” for its “accurate details and true narrative.” The film, which is actor Hadi Hejazifar’s directorial debut, depicts part of the life story of Mehdi Bakeri, the chief of IRGC 31st Shura Division that carried out several major operations during the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war, and his brother Hamid.

In a statement published by Payman Jebelli, the managing director of Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), the producer of the drama, said that the Leader watched the film on March 25.

-- Iran’s oil production back to pre-sanction level: oil Min.

Iranian Oil Minister Javad Oji said that the country’s crude oil production has reached the pre-sanction level.

Saying that the current capacity of Iran’s oil production has reached more than 3.8 million barrels per day (bpd), the minister said, “We hope that through the efforts of all those active in this sector, we will reach higher figures in the exports of crude oil, gas condensate, oil products, and petrochemicals in [the current Iranian calendar year] 1400 (started on March 21)”.

-- Iran jointly nominates Iftar for UNESCO tag

Iran has submitted a dossier on the Iftar meal to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization for a possible joint registration between the Islamic Republic, Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan.

During Islam’s holy month of Ramadan, believers abstain from food and drink during daylight hours, and break their fast with the iftar evening meals which vary from simple plates of bread, dates, cheese, and tea to heavy ones.

