Iran, Russia hold big trade convention

Iran’s Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali, Head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization Alireza Peyman-pak and President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation Sergei Katyrin delivered speeches in the convention on economic and trade cooperation capacity between Iran and Russia in the current conditions.

Representatives of 70 Iranian and 300 Russian companies in nine sectors, including industry, technology, petrochemicals, medicine and food industry, held vis-à-vis meetings on trade issues.

This was considered the biggest Iranian business delegation ever to visit Russia while most of the attendees were representatives of Iran’s private sector.

