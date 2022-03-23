Russia to use Iran experience to service airplanes: Min.

Vitaly Savelyev, Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation, said on Tuesday, "Russia was being guided by Iran’s experience of how to service aircraft in a similar situation."

Referring to sanctions on Russian airlines, Savelyev noted that the flights continue their schedules but in some cases, the transport firms will require spare parts, but Russian authorities are trying to find a solution for the matter based on Iran's experience.

Nearly 80 airplanes of Russia's airlines have been seized abroad as a result of anti-Russian sanctions, he said, adding that some of the aircrafts are in friendly countries such as Turkey, Azerbaijan Republic and Armenia.

Moscow tries to negotiate with Western leasing companies to pave the way for purchasing airplanes, but they refuse to start negotiation; so, Russians have initiated transferring their air fleet to the homeland in a bid to kick off registration inside the country, he noted.

Following Russia's military attack on Ukraine, many countries closed their airspace to Russian flights, which has been retaliated by Moscow.

Russia's Federal Agency for Air Transport has announced that the restrictions affected flights from and to 36 countries.

It is worth mentioning that nearly all Boeing and Airbus aircraft of Russian airlines have been registered in Bermuda and Ireland, but the two countries suspended certification of Russian aircrafts.

Western sanctions ended supply of aircraft, parts and services to Russia, while the country has 515 airplanes leased from other states.

