Iran, Russia envoys meet on JCPOA in Vienna

Permanent Representative of Russia to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said in a tweet on Thursday that he had met with Iran’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based International Organizations Mohammad Reza Ghaebi.

Ulyanov said that they discussed the JCPOA-related issues in the meeting.

The talks between Iran and the P4+1 in Vienna to revive the JCPOA that has been ongoing for almost a year was paused at the suggest of EU foreign policy chief for the negotiating teams to return to capitals for consultation.

Almost all the participating countries want to quickly conclude the talks while a conclusion is waiting for the US to take political decision regarding the key remaining issues.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has said that two of the four outstanding key issues have been resolved but the two others, including the issues of economic assurances, still remain unsolved.

