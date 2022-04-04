Iranian FM blames US for prolongation of Vienna talks

Amirabdollahian made the remarks in a phone conversation with Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi on Sunday, during which the two discussed bilateral, regional, and international issues, including the truce in Yemen and the talks in Vienna to remove sanctions against Iran.

Albusaidi praised Iran’s role in establishing the truce in Yemen and expressed hoped that it could make grounds for a dialogue between all Yemeni sides and reopening of the country’s borders.

The Iranian foreign minister highlighted the importance of full removal of the blockade against Yemeni people alongside continuation of the ceasefire as well as providing humanitarian aid for Yemenis.

On the talks in Vienna, Amirabdollahian criticized the US for imposing new sanctions against Iranian individuals and entities.

