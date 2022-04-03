Iran says ball in US’ court in Vienna talks

Amirabdollahian and Guterres had a phone conversation on Sunday to discuss the ceasefire in Yemen and Vienna talks to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The top Iranian diplomat thanked the UN chief for his role in brokering the ceasefire in Yemen and added that it was now the time for taking fundamental steps to establish peace and stability.

Amirabdollahian reaffirmed Iran’s continued support for settling the crisis and ending the war in Yemen and expressed hope that the full blockade against Yemeni people will be removed.

He also welcomed the UN Security Council resolution backing the truce, while describing the second resolution that condemned the National Salvation Government in Yemen without pointing to Saudi attacks as "unconstructive".

The Iranian foreign minister also touched upon the talks in Vienna to remove sanctions against Iran, and said that a deal was close and Iran has delivered its proposals to the US via the EU top negotiator.

The ball is in the US’ court, Amirabdollahian noted.

Guterres expressed hope that the talks in Vienna would reach an agreement as soon as possible.

9416**2050

