Iran has not tied economy to Vienna talks: President Raisi

Speaking with a group of scholars and clerics in Mashad, Razavi Khorasan Province, northeastern Iran, President Raisi said that the Islamic Republic does not linked its economy to the results of the JCPOA talks.

Regarding his administration's plan for developing relations with all countries, Raisi said, "We are looking for good relations with all countries in the region and we will continue this policy."

He also added, "Experience has shown and we have learned from our predecessors not to trust strangers whatsoever, because they have not helped anyone and we have to just trust the resources and capacities of our country."

