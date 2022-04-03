Iran negotiating to move prisoners from Turkey

Gharibabadi said in an interview with IRNA on Sunday that there was no problem in signing a memorandum of understanding and swapping prisoners with Turkey, but the requirements should be satisfied which include consent of Turkey’s Judiciary and the prisoners themselves.

He said that the government has accelerated measures to repatriated Iranian nationals jailed abroad because of problems like overconcentration in prisons of some countries.

About 3,800 Iranians have been jailed in foreign countries and 2,000 of them are in Turkey.

9416**9417

