Iran, Turkey exchange five prisoners

Orumiyeh, IRNA – Five Iranian and Turkish prisoners have been extradited to their homes through Bazargan border point in northwestern Iran, an attorney general said on Saturday.

The prisoners were exchanged between the two countries according to a mutual agreement, Ahmadali Khadem Arab-Baghi, attorney general in Maku in north of the northwestern Iranian province of West Azarbaijan, told IRNA.

The convicts will serve the rest of their prison term in their own countries, the official added.

Three Iranians and two Turkish convicts were extradited in the exchange, he underlined.

About 12 years ago, Tehran and Ankara signed an agreement on prisoners swap.

