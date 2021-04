Baqeri Kani pointed out that the release of the prisoners follows a recent visit to Baghdad by Iranian Chief Justice Hojjatoleslam Ebrahim Raeisi during which some judicial documents were signed between the two states.

Judicial diplomacy will take any measure needed to free Iranians from captivity in other states or to extradite them, he further noted.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish