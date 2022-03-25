Iran bags 3 gold, 2 silver medals in Asian Championship

Some 19 paddlers represent the Islamic Republic of Iran in the 2022 Asian Canoe Slalom Continental Championships, which is being held from March 20 to 22.

Adel Mojalali ranked first in men’s solo canoe contest and followed by rivals from Taiwan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, India, Thailand and Indonesia, winning gold medal.

Pouria Sharifi stood second after his Thai competitor in men’s solo kayak match, and followed by a rival from China.

Hedyeh Kazemi, female Iranian paddler, grabbed gold medal in solo kayak section, who was followed by representatives from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Thailand.

Elnaz Shafieian and Hedyeh Kazemi won silver medal in women’s double kayak competition. A Kazakh paddler stood first and the Iranian athletes were followed by their rivals from Thailand and Indonesia.

Ali Aghamiri and Peyman Ghavidel bagged gold medal in men’s double kayak contest, followed by competitors from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

Meanwhile, Parisa Mohammadzadeh stood fifth in women’s solo canoe competition, while representatives from Thailand, Uzbekistan, Indonesia and Kazakhstan stood first to fourth in the contest.

Asian Sailing Championship is a biennial championship multi-class sailing regatta organized by the Asian Sailing Federation.

1424**7129

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish