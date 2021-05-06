Iranian canoeing athletes reach final in Olympic qualifier

The competition which began on Wednesday in Pattaya, Thailand continued today with both men’s and women’s K1 racing.

Iran’s Hedieh Kazemi finished in 44.75 seconds and won the second place in women’s K1 200, getting through to the final.

Yuka Uno from Japan finished this category in 43.247 seconds and won the first place.

In men’s K1 1000, Ali Aqamirzaei finished in 3:45.212 and made it to the final by winning the first place.

The final is going to be held at noon today. Winners will be qualified for Tokyo Olympic.

