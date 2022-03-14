Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on March 14

* IRAN DAILY

-- Bennett Bases Battered

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps on Sunday said that it pounded an Israeli “strategic center” in northern Iraq with missiles in retaliation for Israel’s strike on Syria that killed two IRGC officers last week.

A “strategic center for conspiracy and mischiefs of the Zionists was targeted with powerful precision missiles fired by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps,” the IRGC said in a statement.

-- Raeisi: Iran’s honor, enemies’ humiliation expose failure of ill-wishers

Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi delivers speech during a meeting with a number of Iranian war veterans wounded in action and their families in Tehran on March 13, 2022.

-- Iran slams ‘new’ US demands in Vienna talks

MPs urge Iran’s delegation to reject artificial deadlines

Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian criticized the United States for raising “new” issues in the talks in Vienna, saying Iran was ready to reach a “lasting” agreement to resurrect the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the JCPOA.

* KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- IRGC Razes Strategic Center of Zionist Mischief

Iran on Sunday stuck a “strategic center” of the occupying regime of Israel in the Iraqi Kurdistan region with a barrage of precision missiles, killing several Zionist agents.

In a statement, the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) indicated that the operation was in response to an Israeli airstrike on the Syrian capital of Damascus last Monday, in which two IRGC officers were martyred.

-- Officials Reiterate Independence on National Interests

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani said on Sunday that “relying on Western or Eastern powers will neither guarantee our rights nor our security”.

-- UN Report: Zionists Killed 8 Palestinians in Two Weeks

Zionist troops have killed eight Palestinians and injured 140 others, including 20 children, in the occupied Palestinian territories in a span of two weeks, a new report by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) says.

* TEHRAN TIMES

-- Iran halts negotiations with Saudi Arabia

Nour News, a website close to the Supreme National Security Council, reported on Sunday that the Iranian government has temporarily suspended talks with its regional rival Saudi Arabia.

-- War on Yemen “escalates” with more child casualties

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has said that dozens of children have been “killed or maimed” in the war on Yemen just two months since the start of the year as the war “continues to escalate”.

-- Monthly non-oil trade up 52% yr/yr

The value of Iran’s non-oil trade rose 52 percent in the eleventh month of the current Iranian calendar year (January 21-February 19), from the same month of the past year, the spokesman of Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) announced.

