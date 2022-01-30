Iranian auto giants' production up by 4%

Iran Khodro manufactured 381,321 cars in the last ten months (since the beginning of the Persian year, 20 March 2021) and defended its title as the biggest Iranian automaker; however, although its production decreased by 1.74 percent YOY.

In the same period, the second largest automaker SAIPA made 279,055 cars, proving a 6.6-percent rise in YOY production.

The third largest Iranian automotive manufacturer Pars Khodro produced 100,151 cars in the last ten months, gaining the biggest increase (24.1 percent) in production compared to the same period in the last year.

