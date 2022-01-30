Jan 30, 2022, 11:11 AM
Journalist ID: 1195
News Code: 84631460
0 Persons

Tags

Iranian auto giants' production up by 4%

Iranian auto giants' production up by 4%

Tehran, IRNA – Statistics show that the three major Iranian automakers, Iran Khodro, SAIPA and Pars Khodro, have manufactured an accumulated number of 760,527 cars since March, indicating 4.1 percent increase year-over-year.

Iran Khodro manufactured 381,321 cars in the last ten months (since the beginning of the Persian year, 20 March 2021) and defended its title as the biggest Iranian automaker; however, although its production decreased by 1.74 percent YOY.

In the same period, the second largest automaker SAIPA made 279,055 cars, proving a 6.6-percent rise in YOY production.

The third largest Iranian automotive manufacturer Pars Khodro produced 100,151 cars in the last ten months, gaining the biggest increase (24.1 percent) in production compared to the same period in the last year.

9416**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish 

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha