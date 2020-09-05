Sedan production grows in Iran

According to Iran Khodro Industrial Group (IKCO) on Saturday, this group increased its market share to 54 percent after earmarking a seven percent rise.

In total, in the first five months of this year compared to the same period last year, IKCO increased its production by 40 percent to 192,000 vehicles in both sedan and commercial sectors.

IKCO is an Iranian automaker headquartered in Tehran. The company's original name was Iran National. It was founded in 1962 and produced 188,223 cars in the first five months of this year (2020). IKCO manufactures vehicles, including Samand, Peugeot, and Renault cars, and trucks, minibusses, and buses.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish