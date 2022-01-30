European countries ready to sell solar panel plants to Iran: Official

These countries are also ready to make guaranteed purchase of electricity generated in solar power plants, head of the Iranian Parliament’s energy commission Arash Najafi told IRNA on Sunday.

He said that the return on capital is delayed in renewable energies in Iran, since the government lacks an accurate evaluation of cost price in thermal power plants.

On the other hand, electricity is not sold at the real price and the government is not able to adjust the final price with the cost price, according to the lawmaker who also added that this has caused the development of the sector to be overlooked.

He recommended that the government support investment in solar panel production using oil barter for a limited period so that it paves the way for the future development of renewables.

Iran’s Energy Minister Ali Mehrabian signed an MoU with the private sector last month to develop renewable energy plants with 10 megawatts of power capacity.

9416**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish