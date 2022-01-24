AEOI chief: Development of nuclear reactors Iran's nat'l strategy

“The development of nuclear reactors is an important obligation, which is a priority in the national strategies, and special attention is paid to it in national development plans,” said Eslami during his visit of the Darkhovein Nuclear Site of Shadegan city.

He said that in the world, too, the general approach is using renewable clean energies, and this important task is one of the priorities of the 13th government, as well.

“Today the nuclear economy has great added value and zero pollution, and is considered the cleanest way to produce electricity around the globe, which is why we need to take long strides ahead in nuclear sciences and technology,” added Eslami.

He said that energy is an inseparable part of the human beings’ lives in the modern and industrial societies, which affects the entire dimensions of the peoples’ lives.

Eslami said that the Darkhovein Nuclear Site is one of the most important sites in Iran, for whose construction deep studies have been done and can provide the needed electricity in Iran’s Khuzestan province which is faced with electricity shortage now.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish