Iran President's visit to Russia strengthens regional security: Pakistani analyst

Huma Baqai, Associate Professor of Social Sciences and Liberal Arts, and former Associate Dean, Faculty of Business Administration, Institute of Business Administration (IBA) in an interview with IRNA described the active diplomacy of Raisi's government, especially his visit to Moscow, as a sign of the Islamic Republic of Iran's long-standing desire for peaceful solutions to engage with the international community.

She also called for countering the effects of sanctions imposed by the United States on the Iranian government and people over the years.

Referring to the meeting of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran with Putin in Moscow, she said the interaction between Tehran and Moscow has entered a new phase with the visit.

The professor said there is no ambiguity in Iran's diplomatic moves, the country never supports chaos in the Islamic world, and the recent visits of Iranian officials to countries in the region, including China and Russia, also indicate that Tehran is serious about lifting diplomatic restrictions and countering unilateral sanctions.

She believed that the Americans also have problems in discussing Iran with their European partners because the European parties to the nuclear deal support cooperation with Tehran and the revival of JCPOA.

Huma Baqai considered the visit of the Iranian President to Russia as great progress and said the recent visit of the Iranian Foreign Minister to China also indicates the advancement of Tehran’s diplomacy to improve its position in the region.

She added Iran has a strong influence in the Middle East, while we are witnessing the failure of the Americans in the region.

The Pakistani professor said Pakistan also has strong relations with China and constructive interactions with Russia, and certainly Raisi's visit to Moscow can form a new bloc for regional security with the participation of its important actors consisting of Tehran, Moscow, Beijing, and Islamabad.

The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, who has been in Moscow since Wednesday at the official invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin to head a high-level political-economic delegation, was the guest of his Russian counterpart in the Kremlin. They discussed a wide range of issues, including ways to expand bilateral, regional, and international relations and cooperation.

He also met with a group of Iranians living in Russia yesterday. Attending a speech at the plenary session of the Duma and a sympathetic meeting with Russian economic activists were other plans of President Raisi during the two-day trip.

