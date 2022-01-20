Raisi's visit to Russia big step to counter US aggressive policies: Pakistani researcher

In an exclusive interview with IRNA in Islamabad on Thursday Munir Ahmad welcomed the official visit of the President of Iran to Moscow at the invitation of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and the strategic meetings between the two important regional officials to strengthen Tehran's regional position.

He added since the 13th government took office in Iran, Mr. Raisi's diplomacy has made significant progress in repairing relations with some regional countries and developing strategic relations with Eastern powers, including China and Russia.

The Pakistani researcher blamed the US unilateral measures and coercive policies for creating insecurity and poverty in the region, adding that Americans oppose the interaction and growth of relations between countries in the region, such as Iran and Pakistan, with the two emerging powers China and Russia.

He said the great achievement of President Raisi's visit to Moscow will strengthen the cooperation between the two countries in various fields and jointly confronting the US unilateralism.

Munir Ahmed believed that the presence of Iranian President in Russia reinforces the idea that influential countries in the region, including Iran, can form a new bloc with the participation of China and Russia, as well as Pakistan and Turkey, to pursue common interests and contribute to peace.

He described the situation in Afghanistan as a common challenge for countries in the region, including Iran and Pakistan as key neighbors, and added Tehran's role in helping to address the Afghan challenge is undeniable, and therefore Ayatollah Raisi's visit to Russia can create a new consensus for cooperation.

Executive Director for Development of Communications Network (DEVCOM-Pakistan) said the recent visit of the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian to China, the activation of a long-term strategic agreement between the two countries and President Raisi's current visit to Moscow will enhance regional cooperation.

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi arrived in Moscow yesterday (Wednesday) at the official invitation of his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

