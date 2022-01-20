Iran, Russia en route to strategic relationship: Iran FM

Amirabdollahian made the remarks in a meeting with Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Leonid Slutsky on Thursday in Moscow.

The two discussed bilateral and parliamentary relations and emphasized the necessity of continuation of exchange of views and cooperation between the two nations.

Iranian foreign minister mentioned the meeting of Iranian and Russian presidents and the important negotiations held, saying that the outstanding ties between Tehran and Moscow are on the way to become strategic.

Slutsky gave an excellent evaluation of parliamentary ties between Iran and Russia and said that expansion of strategic ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran was of importance to Russia.

