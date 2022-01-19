Pakistan HR minister criticizes biased reports of UN Special Rapporteur on Iran

Dr. Shireen Mazari expressed these views during a meeting with the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mohamad Ali Hosseini in her office on Wednesday.

Federal Minister welcomed the ambassador and said that both Iran and Pakistan have strong cultural, historical and religious ties since after the creation of Pakistan 74 years back.

She said that we value our relationship with Iran and there is need to revitalize our cooperation to raise globally our collective concerns for the human rights.

While discussing the confronted challenges to the region and particularly to Iran, Ambassador Mohamad Ali Hosseini said that Iran is facing one-sided sanctions even after fulfilling all international commitments to its nuclear program.

He expressed that Afghanistan is undergoing a terrible disaster in which both Iran and Pakistan are hosting millions of Afghan refugees for the last 40 years. Iran is endlessly extending its assistance to Afghan people who are facing the worst humanitarian crisis.

He said currently, Iran is not getting any international assistance to tackle with the issues of refugees, human trafficking and drug trafficking even in the face of serious economic difficulties due to sanctions.

Minister Dr. Shireen Mazari stated that Pakistan's government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has raised voice against hypocrisy and double standards of western countries that are committing human rights violations under the Islamophobic trends.

She marked it a great move that Iran is back in OIC and resuming its offices. She said that OIC must be the strongest platform in international political arena where its role needs to be more vigorous and wider for taking up the issues and disputes in Muslim world.

She further stressed on need of collective efforts to bring Afghanistan out from the ongoing crisis as it cannot be handled if Iran or Pakistan perform in silo.

She added that the recent meeting of Council of Foreign Ministers of OIC in Islamabad was a great success to sensitize Muslim countries about the severe issues that Afghanistan is facing.

At the end, Ambassador expressed his gratitude to the minister and acknowledged the long standing cordial mutual relations of Pakistan and Iran. Both agreed that there is need of closer cooperation among Muslim countries to handle many challenges, especially of economy and human rights in the post COVID-19 world.

