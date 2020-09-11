Islamophobia on the rise in Europe: Pakistan HR minister

Shireen Mazari in her tweet on Friday said: First it was France maintaining ban on niqab while masks made compulsory - now Flemish region in Belgium moves to target Muslims on Halal meat.

“Islamophobia on one pretext or the other rising in EU states,” she warned.

Last week, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressed serious concern about the rise of Islamophobia, racism and the promotion of hatred against people in other countries. “The shameful act has hurt the feelings of millions of Muslims,” he noted.

Earlier Pakistan Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri condemned the decision by the French magazine, Charlie Hebdo, to re-publish deeply offensive caricature of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

