Iran says entitled to respond to Israeli aggression under UN Charter

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is entitled to respond to the Israeli regime's aggression against its national sovereignty and territorial integrity, based on the inherent right to self-defense, which is a principle established in the United Nations Charter and international law,” Esmail Baghaei said in remarks on Wednesday.

Baghaei also categorically rejected and condemned the unfounded allegations made by the G7 foreign ministers in their final statement following their two-day meeting in Rome, Italy, on Tuesday.

“A clear example of the consequences of this irresponsible approach is manifested in the comprehensive support of some members of the G7 for the genocide and warmongering of the occupying Israeli regime in Gaza and Lebanon,” he stated.

Furthermore, Baghaei dismissed the repetitive and baseless claims in the G7 statement regarding Iran’s alleged arms shipments to Russia and it role in regional tensions.

