Hamas urges swift international action to end Gaza genocide

“We call on the international community and free nations to take immediate action to save the Palestinian people from genocide and starvation”, the movement said in a statement on Wednesday, according to Lebanon’s Al Manar TV.

Hamas referred to the Israeli regime’s offensives in the cities of Jabalia and Beit Lahia, both located in northern Gaza. It said that the two cities have remained under siege for nearly two months now, with “the enemy increasing its crimes” there.

“We demand international and humanitarian organizations to increase pressure on the Zionist regime to allow aid into the Gaza Strip” and to save the territory from hunger, Hamas further said in its statement.

It added that the US government is complicit in Israeli crimes and is responsible for the genocide against the Palestinian nation.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, almost 44,300 people have been killed and over 104,000 others wounded in Gaza since the start of the war in early October last year.

Israel has in the past weeks launched military offensives in northern Gaza in what is seen as part of the regime’s plan for the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinians. The regime has also restricted entry of basic supplies including food and medicines into the territory.

4194