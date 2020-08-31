Pakistan warns against rising Islamophobia in Europe

In a statement, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry said that Pakistan strongly condemns the recent incidents of desecration of Holy Quran in Malmo, Sweden and Oslo, Norway.

“The rise of such Islamophobic occurrences goes against the spirit of any religion. Freedom of speech can’t justify religious hatred,” he said.

The spokesperson further stated ensuring respect for religious beliefs of others is a collective responsibility and is absolutely critical for global peace & prosperity.

Local media reports that a new wave of Islamophobia in Europe has resumed and some extremists have marched against Islam and Muslims in the Norwegian capital. During this gathering, a person tore the pages of the Holy Quran.

Also last Friday in Sweden, far-right supporters burnt copy of Quran.

In November last year, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry summoned the Norwegian ambassador to convey deep concern over the burning of Holy Quran by a Norwegian man.

