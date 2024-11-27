Hezbollah praises Iran’s diplomatic efforts and support amid Israeli aggression

The statement highlighted Iran’s comprehensive backing, particularly the leadership of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and diplomatic moves initiated by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi during his visit to Beirut.

It underscored Supreme Leader’s support for the nation, as well as the significant role of visits to the country by officials like Foreign Minister Araghchi, his envoy Sheibani, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and Senior Advisor to Supreme Leader, Ali Larijani, amid the Israeli assaults.

Hezbollah also acknowledged Iran’s ambassador to Lebanon, noting his injuries sustained during an Israeli attack, and remembered former Foreign Minister Martyr Amir-Abdollahian’s visits, which they said symbolized steadfast solidarity.

The statement further thanked the commander of the Islamic Revolution’s Guards Corps (IRGC) for unwavering support during critical times.

