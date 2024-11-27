Israel was forced to accept ceasefire with Hezbollah: BBC Arabic

It said in the analysis published on Wednesday that Israel had been faced with challenges in southern Lebanon nearly two months after it launched a ground invasion into the area and despite having air supremacy in the conflict.

The report said that Israel had failed to take control of any single city in southern Lebanon while it was unable to fend off Hezbollah’s missile attacks against Israeli-controlled territories.

Hezbollah managed to expand its attacks deep inside Israel, causing disruptions to routine life in major Israeli cities, it said, adding that Israel also suffered significant number of casualties in the battle.

The report said that Israel was also unable to prepare the conditions for the return of tens of thousands of settlers displaced from their homes in the north of the Israeli-controlled areas because of Hezbollah attacks, adding that the issue was a key element in efforts to persuade Netanyahu to accept the ceasefire deal.

The BBC Arabic’s analysis said that the fatigue seen within the ranks of the Israeli army and the fear from political and economic consequences of recalling more reserves to the war front also influenced Israel’s decision to accept the truce with Hezbollah.

