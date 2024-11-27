AEOI chief: Global arrogance hostility towards Iran due to country’s advance

Eslami made the comment on Wednesday as he addressed a group of managers from Iran’s Broadcasting (IRIB) at the AEOI where they visited the latest nuclear achievements by the country.

The global arrogance is surprised at the numerous advances Iran has made despite facing sanctions, he said.

The Iranian youth have achieved great successes by relying on indigenous knowledge, despite attempts by arrogant powers to destroy Iran’s nuclear achievements, he added.

The AEOI official also said that the organization has put on the agenda a 20-year comprehensive strategic document as part of steps to commercialize the nuclear industry.

He added that those steps were taken amid propaganda campaign against Iran’s peaceful nuclear program.

