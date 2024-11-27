Nov 27, 2024, 10:35 PM
Journalist ID: 5288
News ID: 85673369
T T
0 Persons

Tags

AEOI chief: Global arrogance hostility towards Iran due to country’s advance

Nov 27, 2024, 10:35 PM
News ID: 85673369
AEOI chief: Global arrogance hostility towards Iran due to country’s advance

Tehran, IRNA – Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami has said that the enmity of the global arrogance towards Iran is due to the country’s advance.

Eslami made the comment on Wednesday as he addressed a group of managers from Iran’s Broadcasting (IRIB) at the AEOI where they visited the latest nuclear achievements by the country.

The global arrogance is surprised at the numerous advances Iran has made despite facing sanctions, he said.

The Iranian youth have achieved great successes by relying on indigenous knowledge, despite attempts by arrogant powers to destroy Iran’s nuclear achievements, he added.

The AEOI official also said that the organization has put on the agenda a 20-year comprehensive strategic document as part of steps to commercialize the nuclear industry.

He added that those steps were taken amid propaganda campaign against Iran’s peaceful nuclear program.

4194

0 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .