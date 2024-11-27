Iran has transparent nuclear program under IAEA supervision

Mohammad Eslami, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), made the remarks on the sidelines of the cabinet session in Tehran on Wednesday.

Iran has started feeding gas into several thousands of modern centrifuges to put them in operation, Eslami said, stressing that the move is in line with the development of Iran’s nuclear program to ensure the sustainability of its outcomes in the lives of its citizens.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has always demonstrated that it is willing to engage in interaction; meanwhile, the country will not forfeit its rights in the face of pressure, illegitimate behavior, and bullying, the AEOI head said.

“Iran’s nuclear program is fully transparent and for peaceful purposes,” he said, adding that if unilateral pressure is exerted on Tehran through baseless accusations, it will not receive the proper response.

He continued, “We have had no activities beyond the frameworks.”

Iran does not pursue a military nuclear program, and this has been repeatedly confirmed by the US intelligence community, Eslami said, criticizing the anti-Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) parties for not being faithful to their promises.

The US, which was part of the agreement, unilaterally withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal in May 2018 and imposed severe sanctions on Iran.

