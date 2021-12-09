COVID-19 kills 78 more Iranians over past 24 hours

Some 78 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 130,524, Iran's Health Ministry said on Thursday.

3,228 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 529 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 5,950,425 patients out of a total of 6,147,872 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 3,169 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 58,489,565 Iranians have received the first dose and 48,926,450 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 1,971,229 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.

