Parliament speaker urges support for Iranian, Syrian private sectors

Qalibaf made the remarks in a meeting with visiting Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad while informing him that his visit to Syria was an important trip of which he has good memories.

The Iranian parliament speaker said that the Joint Iran-Syria Economic Commission will convene in near future under the chairmanship of the Syrian roads and rural development minister.

“Besides the economic and political talks, the existing unrest in Syria needs to be discussed and ways to end it should be sought within the Astana Summit Meeting agreements in Syrian-Syrian talks, and Iran is ready to help to the process,” said Qalibaf.

The Syrian foreign minister, for his part, said he will never forget the Iranian Parliament speaker’s visit to Syria, which was a sign of the Iranian nation’s deep love for the Syrian people, expressed by Qalibaf.

Mekdad also expressed happiness for attending the Iranian Parliament, which he said is the center of hope for the regional nations.

“We need to preserve our independence, freedom and territorial integrity,” added the Syrian foreign minister conveying the Syrian president and Parliament speaker’s best wishes to Qalibaf.

